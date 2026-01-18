Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Zuffa Boxing 1: Full card confirmed with Walsh vs Ocampo in main event

Zuffa Boxing 1: Walsh vs Ocampo airs live on Paramount+ next Friday from Meta Apex in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Callum Walsh during an open workout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Callum Walsh during an open workout on September 10, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

A total of eight bouts are confirmed for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing event on January 23, live on Paramount+ from Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The main event is a previously announced matchup between Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo.

Irish southpaw Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) and Mexico’s former welterweight title challenger Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs) were originally expected to face off at 154 lbs. The announcement on Saturday, however, confirms the contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight (160 lbs).

Advertisement

The co-feature is a 10-round middleweight bout between Mexico’s Misael Uziel Rodríguez Olivas (15-0, 7 KOs) and Austin Deanda (17-0, 11 KOs) of Bluefield, West Virginia. The main card opener is a 10-round super lightweight contest between Julian Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, and Cain Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California.

Zuffa Boxing 1 Prelims

  • Omar Cande Trinidad (19-0-2, 13 KOs) vs. Max Ornelas (17-2-1, 6 KOs), featherweight
  • Floyd Diaz (13-0, 3 KOs) vs. Guillermo Gutierrez (13-2, 1 KO), bantamweight
  • Emiliano Cardenas (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Marcus Cortez Harris (7-1, 5 KOs), bantamweight
  • Robert Meriwether III (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cesar Correa (5-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight
  • Troy Nash (5-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Jaycob Ramos (4-0, 1 KO), featherweight

Zuffa Boxing 1 airs live on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Also announced on Saturday, Australia’s IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) signed with Zuffa Boxing.

The rumored super welterweight matchup between Ukraine’s former WBC interim champion Serhii Bohachuk (26-3, 24 KOs) and former WBA 147-pound champion Radzhab Butaev (16-1, 12 KOs) is not featured on the Zuffa Boxing 1 card.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here