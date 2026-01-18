Zuffa Boxing 1: Full card confirmed with Walsh vs Ocampo in main event

A total of eight bouts are confirmed for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing event on January 23, live on Paramount+ from Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The main event is a previously announced matchup between Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo.

Irish southpaw Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) and Mexico’s former welterweight title challenger Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs) were originally expected to face off at 154 lbs. The announcement on Saturday, however, confirms the contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight (160 lbs).

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The co-feature is a 10-round middleweight bout between Mexico’s Misael Uziel Rodríguez Olivas (15-0, 7 KOs) and Austin Deanda (17-0, 11 KOs) of Bluefield, West Virginia. The main card opener is a 10-round super lightweight contest between Julian Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, and Cain Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California.

Zuffa Boxing 1 Prelims

Omar Cande Trinidad (19-0-2, 13 KOs) vs. Max Ornelas (17-2-1, 6 KOs), featherweight

Floyd Diaz (13-0, 3 KOs) vs. Guillermo Gutierrez (13-2, 1 KO), bantamweight

Emiliano Cardenas (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Marcus Cortez Harris (7-1, 5 KOs), bantamweight

Robert Meriwether III (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cesar Correa (5-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight

Troy Nash (5-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Jaycob Ramos (4-0, 1 KO), featherweight

Zuffa Boxing 1 airs live on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Also announced on Saturday, Australia’s IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) signed with Zuffa Boxing.

The rumored super welterweight matchup between Ukraine’s former WBC interim champion Serhii Bohachuk (26-3, 24 KOs) and former WBA 147-pound champion Radzhab Butaev (16-1, 12 KOs) is not featured on the Zuffa Boxing 1 card.