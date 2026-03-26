Noel Mikaelian offered mid-June fight against Lyubomyr Pinchuk

Two-time and current WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian has been offered to face Lyubomyr Pinchuk in his next fight in mid-June. The exact date and location have yet to be confirmed.

According to the Don King Productions press release on Thursday, the matchup is not finalized, stating, “If Mikaelian accepts the challenge to defend his world title, the Yerevan, Armenia native has been pitted against WBC NABF Bridgerweight Champion Lyubomyr Pinchuk.”

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35-year-old Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) regained the WBC 200-pound title last December in Los Angeles, where he defeated Badou Jack by unanimous decision to take revenge.

Pinchuk (17-4-2, 11 KOs), who currently holds the NABF belt, is ranked No. 18 contender at bridgerweight (224 lbs) by the WBC. The 29-year-old native of Lviv, Ukraine, is fresh off a second-round TKO victory over Nick Kisner in February.

“We’ve moved forward with one of the WBC’s ranked contenders, and Lyubomyr Pinchuk has signed the bout sheet and is looking forward to a mid-June championship fight,” King said.

“I have contacted my champion Noel Mikaelian as we wait to confirm this amazing matchup for this coming June. Mikaelian is a tried-and-true world champion, and our success inside and outside of the ring is a testament to our relationship. Pinchuk is a dangerous opponent for anyone in the cruiserweight division, and I look forward to building Mikaelian’s next title defense.”

“Noel showed his greatness after being robbed of his championship in his first fight with Badou Jack. He dominated him in the rematch, showing what a true fighter he is in taking his title back.”

“We will be putting together a great boxing card for the people, and Mikaelian-Pinchuk will be a spectacular main event.”

Event details are expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Poland’s 36-year-old Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) is the interim WBC cruiserweight champion, having defeated Jean Pascal by fourth-round TKO last June to claim the vacant belt.