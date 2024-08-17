Jahi Tucker bests Santiago Fernandez by decision

Jahi Tucker came out victorious on August 17, when he faced Santiago Fernandez at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The bout was featured on the card topped by Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The Queens, New York native defeated his Argentinian opponent by decision. After eight rounds at middleweight, all three scores were 80-72.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jahi Tucker made his second successful ring appearance for the year. The 21-year-old improved to 12-1-1, 5 KOs and secured his second win in a row.

Santiago Fernandez dropped to 8-2-1, 4 KOs. The 31-year-old, who fought for the third time in 2024, suffered his second straight defeat.