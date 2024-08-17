Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jahi Tucker bests Santiago Fernandez by decision

Jahi Tucker defeats Santiago Fernandez on Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko card live from Quebec City, Canada

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jahi Tucker defeats Santiago Fernandez in Quebec City, Canada.
Jahi Tucker in his bout against Santiago Fernandez at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on August 17, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jahi Tucker came out victorious on August 17, when he faced Santiago Fernandez at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The bout was featured on the card topped by Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

The Queens, New York native defeated his Argentinian opponent by decision. After eight rounds at middleweight, all three scores were 80-72.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jahi Tucker made his second successful ring appearance for the year. The 21-year-old improved to 12-1-1, 5 KOs and secured his second win in a row.

Santiago Fernandez dropped to 8-2-1, 4 KOs. The 31-year-old, who fought for the third time in 2024, suffered his second straight defeat.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.