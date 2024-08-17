Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko results, live stream, full fight card

Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) goes up against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) in the main event at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on August 17. The contest features the Cameroonian-French unbeaten super middleweight contender defending his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International 168-pound belts against the former three-time world title challenger of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event, Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) squares off against Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Italy at heavyweight. On the top of Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko prelims, unbeaten Cuban Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs) faces Ghana’s Sena Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Mike Ohan Jr (19-2, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In a 10-round bout, Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KOs) of Canada and Bolivian-born Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBO International belt at super featherweight.

Among other matchups, Canadian Wilkens Mathieu (9-0, 6 KOs) and Argentina’s Facundo Nicolas Galovar (15-11-2, 9 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and Santiago Fernandez (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina meet in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko results

Get Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko – Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello

Prelims