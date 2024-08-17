Subscribe
Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko results, live stream, full fight card

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live results from Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Christian Mbilli faces Sergiy Derevyanchenko live from Quebec City, Canada
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko go face-to-face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Table of contents

Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) goes up against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) in the main event at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on August 17. The contest features the Cameroonian-French unbeaten super middleweight contender defending his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International 168-pound belts against the former three-time world title challenger of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event, Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) squares off against Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Italy at heavyweight. On the top of Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko prelims, unbeaten Cuban Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs) faces Ghana’s Sena Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (14-0, 12 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Mike Ohan Jr (19-2, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight. In a 10-round bout, Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KOs) of Canada and Bolivian-born Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBO International belt at super featherweight.

Among other matchups, Canadian Wilkens Mathieu (9-0, 6 KOs) and Argentina’s Facundo Nicolas Galovar (15-11-2, 9 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and Santiago Fernandez (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina meet in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko results

Get Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Christian Mbilli vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko – Mbilli’s WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello

Prelims

  • Osleys Iglesias vs. Sena Agbeko
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Mike Ohan Jr
  • Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Santiago Fernandez
  • Thomas Chabot vs. Matias Ezequiel Guenemil
  • Dzmitry Asanau vs. Matias Rueda
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

