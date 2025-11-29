Live results: Jeamie TKV defeats Frazer Clarke to claim British title

Frazer Clarke faces Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva on Saturday, November 29, at Vaillant Live in Derby, England. The two fighters clash for the vacant British heavyweight title.

Olympic Bronze medalist Clarke (9-1-1, 7 KOs) looks for his second win in a row after stopping Ebenezer Tetteh in April. Tshikeva (8-2, 5 KOs) comes off a defeat to David Adeleye, also in April. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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In the co-feature, British fighter Francesca Hennessy (6-0, 1 KO) takes on former champion Fabiana Bytyqi (22-2-2, 5 KOs) of the Czech Republic. They battle for the WBC International bantamweight title.

On the undercard, Bobby Dalton (11-0, 2 KOs) defends his English welterweight title against Joel Kodua (9-0, 2 KOs). A cruiserweight matchup pits former title challenger Jack Massey (22-3, 12 KOs) of England against Argentina’s Ivan Gabriel Garcia (10-4-1, 10 KOs).

Additionally, an eight-round all-English bout features Bradley Goldsmith (13-1, 9 KOs) against Jordan Dujon (10-5) at middleweight.

Clarke vs TKV results

Get Clarke vs TKV full fight card results below.

Jeamie Tshikeva def. Frazer Clarke by split decision (115-113, 115-112, 112-115)

Francesca Hennessy def. Fabiana Bytyqi by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Jack Massey def. Ivan Gabriel Garcia by TKO (R4, 0:50)

Joel Kodua def. Bobby Dalton by unanimous decision (97-94, 98-92, 97-93)

Bradley Goldsmith def. Jordan Dujon by points (79-73)

Scott Melvin def. Harvey Sturton by points (59-55)

Josh Rose def. Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza by points (60-54)

Clarke vs TKV live blog November 29, 2025 4:02 PM EST Jeamie Tshikeva defeats Frazer Clarke by decision Jeamie Tshikeva defeats Frazer Clarke by split decision with scores of 115-113, 115-112, and 112-115. On his way to victory, in the third round, Tshikeva was deducted a point for low blows.



Tshikeva rebounds from a defeat to David Adeleye last April, improves to 9-2, 5 KOs, and claims the vacant British heavyweight title.



Olympic Bronze medalist Clarke drops to 9-2-1, 7 KOs. Jeamie Tshikeva gets a point deducted during his bout against Frazer Clarke at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 29, 2025 3:00 PM EST Francesca Hennessy defeats Fabiana Bytyqi by decision Francesca Hennessy (7-0, 1 KO) defeats Fabiana Bytyqi (22-3-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 100-90.



With the win, Hennessy claims the vacant WBC International title. Francesca Hennessy poses with her championship belt following her victory over Fabiana Bytyqi at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 29, 2025 2:59 PM EST Jack Massey TKOs Ivan Gabriel Garcia in fourth round Jack Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) drops and stops Ivan Gabriel Garcia (10-5-1, 10 KOs) in the fourth round at cruiserweight. Jack Massey defeats Ivan Gabriel Garcia during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 29, 2025 1:38 PM EST Joel Kodua defeats Bobby Dalton by decision Joel Kodua (10-0, 2 KOs) defeats Bobby Dalton (11-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 97-94, 97-93, and 98-92. With the victory, Kodua becomes the new English welterweight champion and remains undefeated, while Dalton loses the title and suffers his first defeat. Joel Kodua poses with his championship belt following his victory over Bobby Dalton during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 29, 2025 1:23 PM EST Bradley Goldsmith defeats Jordan Dujon by points Bradley Goldsmith (14-1, 9 KOs) defeats Jordan Dujon (10-6) by points (79-73) at middleweight. Bradley Goldsmith defeats Jordan Dujon during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 29, 2025 1:20 PM EST Scott Melvin defeats Harvey Sturton by points Scott Melvin (12-1, 2 KOs) defeats Harvey Sturton (3-1, 1 KO) by points at lightweight. Scott Melvin victorious over Harvey Sturton during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 29, 2025 1:19 PM EST Josh Rose defeats Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza by points In the event opener, Josh Rose (3-0) defeats Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza (3-15, 1 KO) by points at super featherweight.

Josh Rose poses in the ring following his victory over Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 28, 2025 11:01 PM EST Clarke vs TKV: How to watch and start time Clarke vs TKV airs live on BBC Two, following the undercard on BBC iPlayer. The start time in the UK is 8:00 p.m. GMT. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.



The prelims begin at 6:00 p.m. GMT in the UK and 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card.