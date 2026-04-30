Billam-Smith vs Rozicki headlines Zuffa Boxing UK debut in June

Zuffa Boxing announced its UK debut, with the seventh edition taking place at the BIC in Bournemouth, England, on Saturday, June 6. The fight card is headlined by a cruiserweight bout between British former world champion Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki of Canada.

Bournemouth-based former WBO titleholder Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs), who signed with the promotion in April, aims for his second straight victory since losing his belt to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in November 2024. In his previous outing last April, the 35-year-old Epsom, Surrey native defeated Brandon Glanton by decision.

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“I’m coming home. This is a huge opportunity for me back in front of my amazing supporters,” Billam-Smith said. “Sky Sports know just how incredible these fight nights are in Bournemouth and this one will be no different. Zuffa Boxing is all about proper fights under the lights, and that’s exactly what Rozicki brings to the table.”

Former title challenger Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs), who also joined Zuffa Boxing in April, is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Gerardo Mellado in March. Earlier in his career, the 31-year-old contender from Sydney, Nova Scotia, fought Yamil Alberto Peralta to a majority draw for the interim WBC cruiserweight belt and dropped a decision to Oscar Rivas for the inaugural WBC bridgerweight strap.

“It’s a tough fight, and that’s exactly what I wanted when I signed with Zuffa Boxing,” Rozicki said. “I know what he brings, and I respect that. But he hasn’t been in there with someone like me. I’m focused on my work, taking it day by day, and I’ll be ready on fight night. The fans are going to get a real fight.”

Zuffa Boxing 7 airs live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. Broadcast times, along with the rest of the fight card, are expected to be confirmed shortly.