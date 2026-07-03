BKFC Liberty Brawl live results: Austin Trout faces Ben Bonner

BKFC Liberty Brawl airs live tonight, Friday, July 3, from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The card features 11 bouts in total, with two title fights headlining the show.
In the main event, Austin Trout faces Ben Bonner for the vacant lightweight title.
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- Former welterweight champion Trout (4-0) of El Paso, Texas, comes off a third-round TKO victory over Luis Palomino in a rematch last December.
- Former interim lightweight champion Bonner (5-2) of the UK defeated Tony Soto by unanimous decision in a rematch in February.
In the co-main event, Britain Hart defends her strawweight title against Sarah Shell.
- Hart (10-3) of Layton, Utah, makes the fifth defense of her belt following a unanimous decision victory over Tai Emery at BKFC 71 last April.
- Shell (3-0) of Omaha, NE, makes her first attempt to become a champion after defeating Laddy Mejia by unanimous decision, also last April.
The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Johnny Garbarino and Mike Richman.
- Philadelphia’s undefeated Garbarino (4-0, 4 KOs) won his previous bout in February by fifth-round TKO against Kaine Tomlinson Jr.
- Former two-time light heavyweight champion Richman (8-3) of Rosemount, MN, defeated Joe Elmore by majority decision, also in February.
How to watch: BKFC Liberty Brawl streams live on Prime Video at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
BKFC Liberty Brawl results
Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner
- Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell
- John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman
- Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick
- Zedekiah Montanez vs. Matt Maestas
- Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick
- Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan
- Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell
Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo
- Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury
- Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves
BKFC Liberty Brawl live blog
Countdown to BKFC Liberty Brawl
Watch the Countdown to BKFC Liberty Brawl, featuring fights from previous events, followed by tonight’s prelims.
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