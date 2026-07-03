BKFC Liberty Brawl live results: Austin Trout faces Ben Bonner

BKFC Liberty Brawl airs live tonight, Friday, July 3, from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The card features 11 bouts in total, with two title fights headlining the show.

In the main event, Austin Trout faces Ben Bonner for the vacant lightweight title.

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Former welterweight champion Trout (4-0) of El Paso, Texas, comes off a third-round TKO victory over Luis Palomino in a rematch last December.

Former interim lightweight champion Bonner (5-2) of the UK defeated Tony Soto by unanimous decision in a rematch in February.

In the co-main event, Britain Hart defends her strawweight title against Sarah Shell.

Hart (10-3) of Layton, Utah, makes the fifth defense of her belt following a unanimous decision victory over Tai Emery at BKFC 71 last April.

Shell (3-0) of Omaha, NE, makes her first attempt to become a champion after defeating Laddy Mejia by unanimous decision, also last April.

The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Johnny Garbarino and Mike Richman.

Philadelphia’s undefeated Garbarino (4-0, 4 KOs) won his previous bout in February by fifth-round TKO against Kaine Tomlinson Jr.

Former two-time light heavyweight champion Richman (8-3) of Rosemount, MN, defeated Joe Elmore by majority decision, also in February.

How to watch: BKFC Liberty Brawl streams live on Prime Video at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Liberty Brawl results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Austin Trout vs. Ben Bonner

Britain Hart vs. Sarah Shell

John Garbarino vs. Mike Richman

Cody Russell vs. Jake Bostwick

Zedekiah Montanez vs. Matt Maestas

Matthew Turnbull vs. Brandon Honsvick

Lex Ludlow vs. Drew Nolan

Anthony Pagan vs. Zach Pannell

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Pat Sullivan vs. Ruben Arroyo

Nicholas Willey vs. Eric Westbury

Malon Griffin vs. Billy Graves

BKFC Liberty Brawl live blog July 3, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Countdown to BKFC Liberty Brawl Watch the Countdown to BKFC Liberty Brawl, featuring fights from previous events, followed by tonight’s prelims.