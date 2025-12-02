Isaac Lucero eyes ‘Bigger Names, Bigger Fights’ with win over Roberto Valenzuela Jr

Isaac Lucero looks to earn a “ticket to the next level” as he approaches his fight with fellow Mexican Roberto Valenzuela Jr. The two fighters clash this Saturday, December 6, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The contest is featured on the Cruz vs Roach prelims, live on Prime Video.

Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) and Valenzuela Jr. (31-5, 29 KOs) square off in a 10-round matchup at super welterweight. The bout was originally booked for the later-canceled Fundora vs Thurman card and was rescheduled for the upcoming event, along with Frank Martin vs Rances Barthelemy.

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Unbeaten Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) of La Paz, Baja California Sur, is coming off a second-round stoppage victory over Omar Valenzuela in May. In his next fight, the 27-year-old takes on Sonora’s 26-year-old Valenzuela Jr., who knocked out Juan Jose Velasco in the sixth round in February, securing his fifth win in a row.

“This is more than just another fight – it’s a battle between two proud Mexican warriors,” Isaac Lucero said. “I have respect for Valenzuela, but once that bell rings, it’s all business. I’m coming to represent my hometown and make my country proud. I want to show the fans in Mexico that there’s a new name rising in the sport, and that name is Isaac Lucero. I’m fighting for my people, for my roots, and for the future of Mexican boxing.”

“This camp in Las Vegas has been the most intense and focused of my career. Working with Bob Santos has taken me to another level, both mentally and physically. He pushes me to sharpen every part of my game – from defense and footwork to ring IQ and conditioning. We’ve been in the gym every day with purpose, and I feel stronger, faster, and smarter than ever. Training alongside great fighters and under the guidance of a world-class coach has me prepared for this fight. I’m ready to show the world the results of this work.”

‘Expect fireworks’

“A win on December 6 means everything. It’s my ticket to the next level – bigger names, bigger fights, and ultimately a shot at the world title. Staying undefeated is important, but more than that, I want to make a statement that I belong among the elite. Beating a tough, experienced fighter like Valenzuela Jr. on a platform like Prime Video will send that message loud and clear.”

“Expect fireworks. I’m bringing pressure, power, and precision. I’ve worked too hard to let this moment slip away. Fans tuning in will see a hungry fighter who’s prepared to go to war and leave it all in the ring. Whether it ends early or goes the distance, I promise it’ll be a performance people will remember. December 6, I’m coming to steal the show.”

The main event is a world title fight between Mexico’s defending interim WBC super lightweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) and reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

The co-main event is a three-belt middleweight title unification between unified IBF and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan and WBA champion Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba.