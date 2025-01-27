Isaac Cruz set for ‘new beginning’ in ‘all-out Mexican battle’ with Angel Fierro

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz goes up against fellow Mexican Angel Fierro on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 10-round super lightweight bout is featured on the undercard of David Benavidez vs David Morrell, live on pay-per-view.

Former champion Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping his WBA 140 lbs title by split decision against Jose Valenzuela last August in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old Mexico City native previously fought at T-Mobile Arena twice, claiming the belt via eighth-round TKO against Rolando Romero last March, and taking a split decision against Giovanni Cabrera in July 2023.

In his next fight on Saturday, Cruz is opposed by Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, who stopped Eleazar Valenzuela Carrillo in the fifth round last November. With the victory, the Lakeside, California-based 26-year-old got back in the win column after dropping a split decision against Alfredo Santiago last June, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

“Our bags are packed and we’re ready to see everyone in Vegas this week,” said Isaac Cruz. “People are eager to see us back in the ring once again and there’s no better way to kick off 2025 than with an all-out Mexican battle!”

“I remember my first time fighting in Las Vegas because it was the culmination of years of hard work. Every Mexican fighter wants to fight in Las Vegas and I’m thankful to be coming back. This doesn’t feel much different than that first time and that’s because of all the fans who have shown me love. I’m thankful for them and I want to make them proud.”

“Saturday, February 1 is a new beginning. Fans love these types of fights and that’s who I fight for. We had a strong training camp to be at our best when the bell rings. The goal is to retake our spot at the top and get into more big fights. We’re going to go into that ring in great shape.”

In the main event, interim WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ faces WBA “Regular” titleholder David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba. In the co-main event, current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas meets former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a rematch.

In the PPV opener, former unified super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic takes on Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona.