Holiday Fight Night 3 results: Velasquez vs Morales, start time, live stream, full card

Holiday Fight Night 3: Andy Velasquez vs Angel Morales results from Sony Hall in New York City

By Parviz Iskenderov
Andy Velasquez faces Angel Morales atop the Holiday Fight Night 3 in New York
Andy Dominguez Velasquez and Angel Geovanny Meza Morales at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout atop Holiday Fight Night 3 at Sony Hall in New York, NY, USA on December 17, 2024 | Adam DelGiudice
Andy Dominguez Velasquez faces Angel Geovanny Meza Morales atop the “Holiday Fight Night 3” live on DAZN from Sony Hall in New York on Tuesday, December 17. The pair square off in the scheduled eight-round all-Mexican contest at flyweight.

South Bronx-based Velasquez (11-1, 6 KOs) is coming off a win by majority decision against Cristopher Rios in June. Morales (8-2-3, 6 KOs) looks to rebound from a defeat by unanimous decision against Daniel Barrera in October.

The eight-round super lightweight co-feature pits Terell Bostic (13-2, 2 KOs) of Wyandanch, New York against Carlos Marrero (8-9-3, 1 KO) of Bridgeport, CT. Also on the card is a six-round super middleweight bout between Nisa Rodriguez (2-0, 0 KOs) of Manhattan, NY and Snellville, GA-based Melody Popravak (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Blue Island, IL.

Among other matchups, Donte Layne (5-0, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York takes on Pachino Hill (8-7-2, 6 KOs) of Davenport, IA in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Jacob Riley Solis (5-0, 5 KOs) of Manhattan, NY meets Daniel Jefferson (5-3) of Missouri, MI in a four-rounder at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Brooklyn-based Koby Khalil Williams (3-0, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, VA and Deonta Williamson (0-2) of Saint Louis, MI clash in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Kurt Scoby (15-1, 13 KOs) of Duarte, CA, who was originally expected to headline the event, no longer battles it out on the night. The Pennsylvania-based 29-year-old was initially set to face Nicaragua’s Bryan Jimenez (17-1, 10 KOs). The latter was replaced by Andrew Rodgers (9-15-3, 15 KOs) of Bridgeport, CT, who reportedly withdrew from the bout after the weigh-ins due to illness.

Holiday Fight Night 3: Velasquez vs Morales results

Get Holiday Fight Night 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Andy Dominguez Velasquez vs. Angel Geovanny Meza Morales
  • Terell Bostic vs. Carlos Marrero
  • Nisa Rodriguez vs. Melody Popravak
  • Donte Layne vs. Pachino Hill
  • Jacob Riley Solis vs. Daniel Jefferson
  • Koby Khalil Williams vs. Deonta Williamson
