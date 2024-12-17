Holiday Fight Night 3 results: Velasquez vs Morales, start time, live stream, full card

Andy Dominguez Velasquez faces Angel Geovanny Meza Morales atop the “Holiday Fight Night 3” live on DAZN from Sony Hall in New York on Tuesday, December 17. The pair square off in the scheduled eight-round all-Mexican contest at flyweight.

South Bronx-based Velasquez (11-1, 6 KOs) is coming off a win by majority decision against Cristopher Rios in June. Morales (8-2-3, 6 KOs) looks to rebound from a defeat by unanimous decision against Daniel Barrera in October.

The eight-round super lightweight co-feature pits Terell Bostic (13-2, 2 KOs) of Wyandanch, New York against Carlos Marrero (8-9-3, 1 KO) of Bridgeport, CT. Also on the card is a six-round super middleweight bout between Nisa Rodriguez (2-0, 0 KOs) of Manhattan, NY and Snellville, GA-based Melody Popravak (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Blue Island, IL.

Among other matchups, Donte Layne (5-0, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York takes on Pachino Hill (8-7-2, 6 KOs) of Davenport, IA in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Jacob Riley Solis (5-0, 5 KOs) of Manhattan, NY meets Daniel Jefferson (5-3) of Missouri, MI in a four-rounder at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Brooklyn-based Koby Khalil Williams (3-0, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, VA and Deonta Williamson (0-2) of Saint Louis, MI clash in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Kurt Scoby (15-1, 13 KOs) of Duarte, CA, who was originally expected to headline the event, no longer battles it out on the night. The Pennsylvania-based 29-year-old was initially set to face Nicaragua’s Bryan Jimenez (17-1, 10 KOs). The latter was replaced by Andrew Rodgers (9-15-3, 15 KOs) of Bridgeport, CT, who reportedly withdrew from the bout after the weigh-ins due to illness.

(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)