Canelo vs Berlanga video: Gloves Off – Episode 1

Canelo Alvarez faces Edgar Berlanga on Mexican Independence Day weekend

By Parviz Iskenderov
The first episode of two-part Gloves Off: Canelo vs Berlanga goes behind the scenes and shares details en route to the highly anticipated Mexico vs Puerto Rico showdown. The event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14, during the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Mexico’s future hall of famer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight belts. Undefeated Brooklyn contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion.

Narrated by Canadian-American actor Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile) the series features footage and stories of the athletes’ lives, their families, training camps, team members. As well, the previous fight highlights, heated press conference and more.

“I don’t want to have compassion for him,” Canelo said in August in LA. “He needs 20 like him to give me a little problem”.

“He’s going in there to try to take my life and I got to do the same,” Berlanga said.

Gloves Off: Canelo vs Berlanga – Episode 1 premieres on September 9 at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

