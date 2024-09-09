Canelo vs Berlanga video: Gloves Off – Episode 2

Following Episode 1, the second chapter of two-part series “Gloves Off: Canelo vs Berlanga” covers the fighters’ lives and training camps, as they near their world championship bout. The Mexico vs Puerto Rico clash headlines the four-fight card live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14, during the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) of Mexico puts on the line his unified WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight straps. Unbeaten contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York fights for his first world title.

“No, no chance,” Canelo said when asked whether there was a chance Berlanga hit him. “The experience I have, the intelligence, my boxing ability… I’ve already won September 14.”

“I’m big as f***,” Edgar Berlanga said. “See how big I am? I was destined for this. This is my time for shine and take over the sport of boxing.”

Among the bouts featured on the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard, Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Danny Garcia. Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby battle it out for the interim WBA title at super middleweight. Rolando Romero and Manuel Jaimes go head-to-head at super lightweight.