GLORY Collision 7 results: Verhoeven vs Rigters

Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven faces Levi Rigters in an all-Dutch rematch headlining GLORY Collision 7. The kickboxing event airs live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on December 7.

The pair first met in the final of the Heavyweight Grand Prix in March. Verhoeven (64-10, 21 KO) defeated Rigters (19-2, 10) by TKO in the second round.

In the co-main event, Tarik Khbabez (51-11-1, 28 KO) of Morocco defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Donegi Abena (30-10, 10 KO) of Suriname. The pair squares off in a trilogy fight. Both fighters have a win over one another.

Also on the GLORY Collision 7 fight card are four other matchups at light heavyweight. Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-4, 61 KO) of Azerbaijan goes up against Daniel Stefanovski (34-5, 25 KO) of Macedonia. Former champion Sergej Maslobojev (39-7, 24 KO) meets Stefan Latescu (17-4, 8 KO) of Romania. Cem Caceres (17-1, 14 KO) of Turkey takes on Pascal Toure (20-7, 7 KO) of France. Mory Kromah (30-2-1, 18 KO) of Guinea battles Milos Cvjeticanin (11-2, 8 KO) of Serbia.

In addition, Ionut Iancu (30-9, 12 KO) of Romania and Sofian Laidouni (36-4-1, 18 KO) of France go head-to-head at heavyweight.

GLORY Collision 7 airs live on Videoland in the Netherlands, DAZN in France and Belgium, and Bally Live & Stadium in the U.S. and Canada. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location.

GLORY Collision 7: Verhoeven vs Rigters results

Get GLORY Collision 7: Verhoeven vs Rigters full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (1:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CET)

Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – Khbabez’s Glory light heavyweight title

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu

Cem Caceres vs. Pascal Toure

Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laidouni

Mory Kromah vs. Milos Cvjeticanin

Prelims (11:00 am ET / 5:00 pm CET)