Glory Collision 7 fight card finalized, Verhoeven vs Rigters rematch headlines

A full fight card has been set for Glory Collision 7 taking place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on December 7. The main event is an all-Dutch rematch between current heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and challenger Levi Rigters.

The pair first met in March in the final of the Heavyweight Grand Prix. Verhoeven (64-10, 21 KO) came out on top via second-round TKO, scoring four knockdowns along the way. Rigters (19-2, 9 KO) rebounded with a unanimous decision against Nico Pereira Horta in May and defeated Bahram Rajabzadeh via third-round doctor stoppage due to cut in September.

The co-main event is a trilogy fight between current light heavyweight champion Tarik Khbabez (51-11-1, 28 KO) and former champion and Grand Prix winner Donegi Abena (30-10, 10 KO). Morocco’s Khbabez won their first fight in March by split decision. Abena of Suriname took revenge in July via second-round KO with low kick.

Also on the card, a light heavyweight bout between Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-4, 61 KO) of Azerbaijan and Daniel Stefanovski (34-5, 25 KO) of Macedonia. As well, Lithuania’s former light heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev (39-7, 24 KO) faces off Stefan Latescu (17-4, 8 KO) of Romania.

In another contest at light heavyweight, Cem Caceres (17-1, 14 KO) of Turkey squares off against Pascal Toure (20-7, 7 KO) of France. Plus, Ionut Iancu (30-9, 12 KO) of Romania and Sofian Laidouni (36-4-1, 18 KO) of France clash at heavyweight. The main card opener is a light heavyweight bout between Mory Kromah (30-2-1, 18 KO) of Guinea and Milos Cvjeticanin (11-2, 8 KO) of Serbia.

Atop the Glory Collision 7 prelims, Tayfun Ozcan (87-10-1, 28 KO) of Turkey and Younes Smaili (41-3, 19 KO) of Morocco meet at 75 kg catchweight. Among other bouts, Serkan Ozcaglayan (46-10, 36 KO) of Turkey goes up against France’s Ramy Deghir (7-1, 1 KO) at middleweight. Former welterweight champions Endy Semeleer (36-3, 18 KO) and Jay Overmeer (30-7, 16 KO) battle it out in an all-Dutch trilogy.

In addition, Oleh Pryimachov (15-5, 5 KO) of Ukraine and Abderrahman Barkouch of Morocco clash at heavyweight. An all-Moroccan featherweight bout between Ayoub Bourass (14-2, 4 KO) and Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah (33-5-1, 13 KO) kicks off the action.

Glory Collision 7 fight card

Main card

Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – Khbabez’s Glory light heavyweight title

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski, light heavyweight

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight

Cem Caceres vs. Pascal Toure, light heavyweight

Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laidouni, heavyweight

Mory Kromah vs. Milos Cvjeticanin, light heavyweight

Prelims