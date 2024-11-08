Glory Collision 7 fight card finalized, Verhoeven vs Rigters rematch headlines

A full fight card has been set for Glory Collision 7 taking place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on December 7. The main event is an all-Dutch rematch between current heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and challenger Levi Rigters.
The pair first met in March in the final of the Heavyweight Grand Prix. Verhoeven (64-10, 21 KO) came out on top via second-round TKO, scoring four knockdowns along the way. Rigters (19-2, 9 KO) rebounded with a unanimous decision against Nico Pereira Horta in May and defeated Bahram Rajabzadeh via third-round doctor stoppage due to cut in September.
The co-main event is a trilogy fight between current light heavyweight champion Tarik Khbabez (51-11-1, 28 KO) and former champion and Grand Prix winner Donegi Abena (30-10, 10 KO). Morocco’s Khbabez won their first fight in March by split decision. Abena of Suriname took revenge in July via second-round KO with low kick.
Also on the card, a light heavyweight bout between Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-4, 61 KO) of Azerbaijan and Daniel Stefanovski (34-5, 25 KO) of Macedonia. As well, Lithuania’s former light heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev (39-7, 24 KO) faces off Stefan Latescu (17-4, 8 KO) of Romania.
In another contest at light heavyweight, Cem Caceres (17-1, 14 KO) of Turkey squares off against Pascal Toure (20-7, 7 KO) of France. Plus, Ionut Iancu (30-9, 12 KO) of Romania and Sofian Laidouni (36-4-1, 18 KO) of France clash at heavyweight. The main card opener is a light heavyweight bout between Mory Kromah (30-2-1, 18 KO) of Guinea and Milos Cvjeticanin (11-2, 8 KO) of Serbia.
Atop the Glory Collision 7 prelims, Tayfun Ozcan (87-10-1, 28 KO) of Turkey and Younes Smaili (41-3, 19 KO) of Morocco meet at 75 kg catchweight. Among other bouts, Serkan Ozcaglayan (46-10, 36 KO) of Turkey goes up against France’s Ramy Deghir (7-1, 1 KO) at middleweight. Former welterweight champions Endy Semeleer (36-3, 18 KO) and Jay Overmeer (30-7, 16 KO) battle it out in an all-Dutch trilogy.
In addition, Oleh Pryimachov (15-5, 5 KO) of Ukraine and Abderrahman Barkouch of Morocco clash at heavyweight. An all-Moroccan featherweight bout between Ayoub Bourass (14-2, 4 KO) and Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah (33-5-1, 13 KO) kicks off the action.
Glory Collision 7 fight card
Main card
- Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title
- Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – Khbabez’s Glory light heavyweight title
- Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski, light heavyweight
- Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight
- Cem Caceres vs. Pascal Toure, light heavyweight
- Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laidouni, heavyweight
- Mory Kromah vs. Milos Cvjeticanin, light heavyweight
Prelims
- Tayfun Ozcan vs. Younes Smaili, 75 kg catchweight
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ramy Deghir, middleweight
- Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer, welterweight
- Oleh Pryimachov vs. Abderrahman Barkouch, heavyweight
- Ayoub Bourass vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah, featherweight