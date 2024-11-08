Subscribe
HomeNews

Glory Collision 7 fight card finalized, Verhoeven vs Rigters rematch headlines

Rico Verhoeven defeated Levi Rigters by TKO in March. Tarik Khbabez meets Donegi Abena in the trilogy serving as the co-main event

News
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Rico Verhoeven vs Levi Rigters 2 tops Glory Collision 7 fight card
Rico Verhoeven and Levi Rigters during their first fight at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on March 9, 2024 | Glory

A full fight card has been set for Glory Collision 7 taking place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on December 7. The main event is an all-Dutch rematch between current heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and challenger Levi Rigters.

The pair first met in March in the final of the Heavyweight Grand Prix. Verhoeven (64-10, 21 KO) came out on top via second-round TKO, scoring four knockdowns along the way. Rigters (19-2, 9 KO) rebounded with a unanimous decision against Nico Pereira Horta in May and defeated Bahram Rajabzadeh via third-round doctor stoppage due to cut in September.

The co-main event is a trilogy fight between current light heavyweight champion Tarik Khbabez (51-11-1, 28 KO) and former champion and Grand Prix winner Donegi Abena (30-10, 10 KO). Morocco’s Khbabez won their first fight in March by split decision. Abena of Suriname took revenge in July via second-round KO with low kick.

Also on the card, a light heavyweight bout between Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-4, 61 KO) of Azerbaijan and Daniel Stefanovski (34-5, 25 KO) of Macedonia. As well, Lithuania’s former light heavyweight champion Sergej Maslobojev (39-7, 24 KO) faces off Stefan Latescu (17-4, 8 KO) of Romania.

In another contest at light heavyweight, Cem Caceres (17-1, 14 KO) of Turkey squares off against Pascal Toure (20-7, 7 KO) of France. Plus, Ionut Iancu (30-9, 12 KO) of Romania and Sofian Laidouni (36-4-1, 18 KO) of France clash at heavyweight. The main card opener is a light heavyweight bout between Mory Kromah (30-2-1, 18 KO) of Guinea and Milos Cvjeticanin (11-2, 8 KO) of Serbia.

Atop the Glory Collision 7 prelims, Tayfun Ozcan (87-10-1, 28 KO) of Turkey and Younes Smaili (41-3, 19 KO) of Morocco meet at 75 kg catchweight. Among other bouts, Serkan Ozcaglayan (46-10, 36 KO) of Turkey goes up against France’s Ramy Deghir (7-1, 1 KO) at middleweight. Former welterweight champions Endy Semeleer (36-3, 18 KO) and Jay Overmeer (30-7, 16 KO) battle it out in an all-Dutch trilogy.

In addition, Oleh Pryimachov (15-5, 5 KO) of Ukraine and Abderrahman Barkouch of Morocco clash at heavyweight. An all-Moroccan featherweight bout between Ayoub Bourass (14-2, 4 KO) and Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah (33-5-1, 13 KO) kicks off the action.

Glory Collision 7 fight card

Main card

  • Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title
  • Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – Khbabez’s Glory light heavyweight title
  • Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski, light heavyweight
  • Sergej Maslobojev vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight
  • Cem Caceres vs. Pascal Toure, light heavyweight
  • Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laidouni, heavyweight
  • Mory Kromah vs. Milos Cvjeticanin, light heavyweight

Prelims

  • Tayfun Ozcan vs. Younes Smaili, 75 kg catchweight
  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ramy Deghir, middleweight
  • Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer, welterweight
  • Oleh Pryimachov vs. Abderrahman Barkouch, heavyweight
  • Ayoub Bourass vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah, featherweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.