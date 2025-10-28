Subscribe
Giorgio Visioli faces Joe Howarth in London in December

In the co-feature, John Hedges defends his English title against Ellis Zorro

By Parviz Iskenderov
Giorgio Visioli during his boxing bout
Giorgio Visioli during his bout against James Wilkins at Xfinity Mobile Arena, in Philadelphia, PA, on October 11, 2025. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

The bout between Giorgio Visioli and Joe Howarth headlines Matchroom Boxing’s event at Indigo at The O2 in London on Wednesday, December 17. The all-English contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Visioli (9-0, 6 KOs) makes his fifth ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 22-year-old southpaw from Guildford, Surrey, is fresh off a unanimous decision win against James Wilkins on the Boots vs Lima undercard in Philadelphia in October.

“I want to say a massive thanks to Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith at Matchroom Boxing for giving me the opportunity to headline at such a young age – it shows the belief they have in me,” Giorgio Visioli said. “I’m buzzing to be doing it so close to home, and I can’t wait to put on a show.”

“Respect to Joe Howarth for taking the fight, but he’s just a man in my way. I’m going to beat him, look good doing it, and then move on to winning titles. I don’t believe Joe is on my level – and on fight night, the levels will be shown. He’s a good fighter, but he’s not ready for someone like me.”

“I can’t wait to keep showing my class to the boxing world and make my mark on the 135-pound division.”

Howarth (14-1, 4 KOs) of Wigan, Lancashire, steps through the ropes for the fourth time in 2025. The once-beaten 23-year-old defeated Karl Sampson by points in October, securing his seventh consecutive win.

“Finally, this is my chance to show how good I am,” Joe Howarth said. “It’s good for me to box someone as talented as Visioli. In everyone’s eyes he’s a future world champion, but I believe I’m every bit as good as him. I want to prove I’m a world-class prospect.”

John Hedges defends English title against Ellis Zorro in co-feature

In the co-feature, John Hedges (11-0, 3 KOs) meets Ellis Zorro (18-3, 7 KOs) at cruiserweight. Hedges puts his English title on the line.

23-year-old Hedges of Harlow, Essex, won his previous fight in May by unanimous decision against Nathan Quarless, claiming the vacant belt. 33-year-old Zorro of Lewisham, London, looks to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to Aloys Youmbi in July.

Also scheduled to step through the ropes on the Visioli vs Howarth undercard are super middleweight Taylor Bevan (6-0, 6 KOs), bantamweight Tiah Mai Ayton (3-0, 3 KOs), middleweight Emmanuel Buttigieg (10-0, 3 KOs), and super bantamweights Adam Maca (3-0, 3 KOs) and Connor Mitchell. Their respective opponents, along with the full lineup, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

