Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez faces Chris Billam-Smith in Nov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is set for his next fight on November 16 against fellow-cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squares off in the main event with two championship belts at stake. The free broadcast of the fight card titled “Latino Night” is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Mexico’s two-division world champion Zurdo Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) is a newly-crowned WBA cruiserweight king. The 33-year-old native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa dethroned Arsen Goulamirian by unanimous decision last time out in March in Inglewood.

Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) puts his WBO cruiserweight title on the line for the third time. The 34-year-old champion of Epsom, England is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Richard Riakporhe in June in London.

“I’m excited to make this fight happen with Chris Billam-Smith,” Gilberto Ramirez said said. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m looking forward to becoming the unified champion in this division.”

“I’ve always said this was my division [cruiserweight], and I’m happy for the opportunity to showcase my skills at this level on a global stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s truly an honor to be a Mexican warrior and to showcase what true Mexican boxing is all about while bringing my culture to a global audience.”

“Additionally, I hope to be the bridge between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, making both sides proud. I would like to give a special thanks to my team, 3 Point Management, Golden Boy Promotions, Riyadh Season, the WBA, WBO, and everyone else involved in making this happen.”

The co-main event is scheduled to see former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Fresno, California and undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles. The 12-round bout serves as the WBO super lightweight title eliminator.

Among the bouts featured on the Ramirez vs Billam-Smith undercard, Mexico’s unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) meets Philadelphia’s former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 at lightweight.

As well, Puerto Rico’s WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his belt against Edwin Cano Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The event opener, is a 12-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator, pitting Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) against Kenneth Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago.