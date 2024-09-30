Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr granted ‘special permit’ for fight in Dec

Gervonta Davis is set for his next fight on Saturday, December 14 against fellow-world champion Lamont Roach Jr. The latter was granted special permission by World Boxing Association to move up a weight class and challenge “Tank” for his title. The location, venue and ticket information for the event is yet to be confirmed.

Undefeated five-time, three-division world champion Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) puts on the line his WBA lightweight belt. The 29-year-old Baltimore southpaw is coming off the win by knockout in the eighth round against Frank Martin in June.

WBA super featherweight champion Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) scored the eighth-round TKO against Feargal McCrory also in June and made the first successful defense of his 130 lbs strap. The 29-year-old native of Washington, D.C. makes his debut at 135 lbs and the first attempt to become a two-weight champion.

In case of his victory over Gervonta Davis, Lamont Roach Jr has five days to decide and inform the sanctioning body which belt he wants to keep and defend, and which to vacate, as per WBA. In case of the defeat, he is required to face mandatory challenger at 130 lbs, Albert Batyrgaziev (11-0, 8 KOs), within 120 days of his fight against “Tank”.

The co-feature to Davis vs Roach is reportedly set to see a light heavyweight bout between David Benavidez and Jesse Hart. The contest pits the former two-time super middleweight champion of Phoenix against the former two-time 168 lbs title challenger of Philadelphia.

Las Vegas-based unbeaten 27-year-old Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) landed the interim WBC 175 lbs belt by unanimous decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June. 35-year-old Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) stopped Daniel Aduku in the fifth round in April and secured his fifth win in a row.

Premier Boxing Champions is expected to make a formal fight announcement shortly.