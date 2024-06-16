Subscribe
Photos: Gervonta Davis KO’s Frank Martin in eighth round to retain title

'Tank' Davis KO's Frank Martin in 100th championship fight night main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gervonta Davis knocks out Frank Martin to retain title
Gervonta Davis (R) and Frank Martin (L) in their WBA lightweight world title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on June 15, 2024 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta “Tank” Davis successfully retained his title against Frank Martin on Saturday, June 15. Three-division world champion of Baltimore and the contender of Detroit battled it out on the top of the 100th championship fight night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest headlined PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Martin scored early rounds with quick combinations. Davis claimed the win by knockout with a big left cross that followed a left uppercut. Referee Harvey Dock called it a day at 1:29 of the eighth round.

With the victory by knockout, unbeaten Gervonta Davis improved to 30-0, 28 KOs and retained his WBA lightweight title. Frank Martin, who also entered the ring undefeated, suffered his first career defeat and dropped to 18-1, 12 KOs.

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-feature on the card, David Benavidez of Phoenix, Arizona defeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine by unanimous decision and landed the interim WBC light heavyweight title. Also on the card, Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic took the interim WBC super lightweight title by split decision against Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Plus, Carlos Adames retained his WBC middleweight title by unanimous decision against Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

