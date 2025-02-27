Gervonta Davis names Lamont Roach Jr. as first of ‘hopefully’ three fights in 2025

Gervonta “Tank” Davis says he wants to fight more in 2025, as he kicks off the year with a bout against Lamont Roach Jr. The 12-round contest headlines the fight card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1.

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. The three-division champion is opposed by current WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

Making the sixth defense of his WBA 135-pound belt against Roach, the 30-year-old southpaw returns to the ring in Brooklyn for the first time since stopping Rolando “Rolly” Romero in May 2022. Barclays Center is also the venue where Davis stopped Jesus Cuellar to land the WBA super featherweight belt in April 2018, as well as his first world title, the IBF 130-pound strap, by TKO against Jose Pedraza in early 2017.

Last year, Gervonta Davis stepped through the ropes once, defeating Frank Martin by knockout in the eighth round in Las Vegas.

‘It’s going to be a banger’

“The atmosphere at Barclays is always amazing,” Gervonta Davis said at a media workout at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday. “I won my first championship here, and I’m just excited to come back here to put on a great performance.”

“Training in DC was great. It was fun. It brought the amateur style back.”

“Roach is in for a rude awakening, for sure. He’s trying to psyche himself up, but it comes down to skill. Whoever is the most skilled fighter will be the winner.”

“Knocking someone out feels like a home run when it hits the sweet spot of the bat, and it goes far. That’s how it feels for me.”

“I want to stay in the ring more this year, hopefully with three fights. Roach comes first, and then we figure it out the rest of the way.”

“You’ll see fireworks. I’m sharp, fast, and explosive. Lamont is sharp too. It’s going to be a banger, and the fans will be the true winners this Saturday night.”

In the co-feature to Tank vs Roach, Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) from Mexico defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD.

Among the undercard bouts, Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC super lightweight title against Spain’s Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs). Plus, Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) from Cuba and Philadelphia’s former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) clash for the interim WBA belt.