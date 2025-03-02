Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach post-fight press conference video

Following their world championship bout, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. host a post-fight press conference. The pair battle it out in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1.

Undefeated “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD brings to the ring his WBA lightweight title. The three-division world champion makes the sixth defense of his belt. Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is a current WBA super featherweight champion. The native of Washington, D.C. moves up a weight class and looks to claim title in his second division.

The co-main event is a world championship bout between Jose Valenzuela and Gary Antuanne Russell. Mexican-born Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA super lightweight title. Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD makes his first attempt to land one of the four major belts.

The Tank vs Roach post-fight press conference starts at approximately 3:00 am ET on March 2.