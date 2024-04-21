David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk set for Davis-Martin co-feature

The bout between David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk has been made official for Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The former world champions battle it out in the co-feature to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live on Prime Video PPV. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBC 175 lbs title at stake.

Undefeated two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) won his previous bout last November via sixth-round RTD against Demetrius Andrade and retained his interim WBC 168 lbs belt. The Phoenix, Arizona native has been one of the top contenders to challenge Canelo Alvarez for the division’s undisputed title. The fight against Gvozdyk marks the 27-year-old’s ring appearance at light heavyweight.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) is a former WBC light heavyweight champion. Last September, the native of Kharkiv, Ukraine KO’d Isaac Rodrigues in the second round and secured his third win in a row. The 37-year-old lost his belt in October 2019, when he suffered his first career defeat via 10th-round TKO against Artur Beterbiev in their world championship unification.

In the main event, undefeated Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan. The bouts featured on the undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.