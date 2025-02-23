Full fight video: Gervonta Davis corners, drops & stops Frank Martin to retain title

The next fight of Gervonta Davis is only a few days away, as “Tank” faces Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The contest headlines a four-fight PPV card, live on Prime Video.

The outing marks Davis’ first fight since he faced Frank Martin last June. Battling it out in the main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the three-division champion from Baltimore, MD, put his WBA lightweight title on the line.

The scheduled 12-round bout didn’t go the full distance. The unbeaten 30-year-old Davis cornered, dropped, and stopped the fellow southpaw from Detroit, MI, delivering a left uppercut followed by a big left hand. Martin couldn’t beat the count, and referee Harvey Dock waved the fight off.

Stepping through the ropes on Saturday in Brooklyn, Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his 135-pound belt. He is opposed by reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. Moving up a weight class, the 29-year-old recently said he was “levels above” everyone “Tank” had previously faced.