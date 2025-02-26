Tank vs Roach video: Media Workout

Kicking off Fight Week, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. showcase their skills at a media workout on Wednesday. The pair square off atop the fight card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on March 1.

Three-division champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD makes the sixth defense of his WBA lightweight title. Current WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. looks to claim a title in his second weight class.

Also partaking in the media workout at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, NY are the fighters battling it out on the Davis vs Roach undercard. Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD.

Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC super lightweight title against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) from Spain. Cuba’s Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) and former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA clash for the interim WBA belt.

The Tank vs Roach media workout starts at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.