Gervonta Davis faces Frank Martin in Las Vegas in June

Undefeated Gervonta Davis makes his first ring appearance for 2024 on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces unbeaten Frank Martin. The pair battles battles it out in the main event live on Prime Video PPV. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA lightweight title. The 29-year-old native of Baltimore, Maryland hasn’t fought since last April, when he stopped Ryan Garcia in the seventh round.

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) defeated Artem Harutyunyan by unanimous decision last time out in July 2023. The 29-year-old Detroit southpaw makes his first attempt to become champion.

The Davis vs Martin showdown was confirmed by Premier Boxing Champions via post on X.

The co-main event features undefeated two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona up against Ukraine’s once-beaten former world light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBC 175 pound title on the line.

The bouts featured on Davis vs Martin undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.