Gaumont vs Hiseni: Full card confirmed for boxing showdown in Gatineau, Quebec

Alexandre Gaumont faces Ramadan Hiseni on Thursday, December 11, at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The middleweight bout headlines the next edition of the Eye of the Tiger events, live on Punching Grace. The full lineup, featuring a total of seven bouts, has now been confirmed. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Canada’s unbeaten 30-year-old Gaumont (13-0, 9 KOs) won his previous bout by fourth-round TKO against Mathis Lourenco on the Asanau vs Patera undercard in April in Montreal. 39-year-old Hiseni (21-2-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland recorded his second consecutive victory in March, defeating Nika Bigvava by unanimous decision.

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The co-feature is a light heavyweight bout between Imam Khataev (10-1, 9 KOs) and Adam Deines (24-3-1, 14 KOs). Khataev puts his NABF title on the line.

On the undercard, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (7-2, 1 KO) and Sonya Dreiling (7-9, 2 KOs) face off at super middleweight. Canada’s former world champion Lepage-Joanisse returns to the ring after suffering a stoppage defeat against Claressa Shields last July. Dreiling of Greeley, Colorado, defeated Carmen Gulliksen by unanimous decision in September to rebound from six losses in a row.

Additionally, Avery Martin Duval (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of Canada and James Chereji (22-7, 10 KOs) of Romania go head-to-head at lightweight. Undefeated Duval aims for his third win of the year, while Chereji looks to bounce back from two straight defeats.

Canadian Olympian Simon Kean (23-2, 22 KOs) and Thomas Chabot (11-1, 8 KOs) were forced to withdraw from the event due to injuries.

The full Gaumont vs Hiseni lineup is as follows: