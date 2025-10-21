Fundora vs Thurman ‘expected’ on Pacquiao undercard in January in Las Vegas

The bout between Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman is expected to be rescheduled for the undercard of Manny Pacquiao in January in Las Vegas. The two fighters were originally set to square off on October 25, but the contest was postponed after Fundora suffered an injury in training.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), who recently launched his boxing promotion in the U.S., returned to the ring in August, fighting WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw. The 46-year-old, eight-division champion from the Philippines, is reportedly set to step through the ropes on January 24, or alternatively, on January 31, according to Bad Left Hook, citing Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger.

Coachella-based Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, will put his WBC super welterweight title on the line after forcing Tim Tszyu to quit in their rematch in July. Former unified champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL, is coming off a stoppage victory over Brock Jarvis in March and looks to win a title in his second weight class.

The co-feature on the postponed Fundora vs Thurman card was scheduled to feature O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX, against Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA. Foster’s WBC super featherweight title defense against the two-division champion Fulton, who currently holds the WBC featherweight title, is also expected to be rescheduled.

The matchup between Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ, and Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, CA, for the interim WBC middleweight title, as well as an all-Mexican super welterweight showdown between Isaac Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) and Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (31-5, 29 KOs), are also expected to be rescheduled.

The super lightweight contest between Detroit native Frank Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Rances Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) of Cuba – originally announced for the Fundora vs Thurman prelims – is also expected to land on a new date.