Frank Martin vs Rances Barthelemy tops Fundora-Thurman prelims

The bout between Frank Martin and Rances Barthelemy is confirmed, along with other matchups for the Fundora vs Thurman prelims. The fight card airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on October 25.

Detroit native Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Cuban Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) square off in a 10-round bout at super lightweight. The contest headlines the preliminary action live on Prime Video, leading into the PPV.

Former title challenger Frank Martin returns to the ring after being stopped by Gervonta Davis last June. The 30-year-old southpaw was reported to face Arnold Barboza Jr on the Golden Boy vs Premier Boxing Champions co-promoted card, but that event never materialized.

“I’m excited to be back after people tried to bash me for taking one loss,” said Martin. “I took it as a lesson learned, and I’m back mentally and physically at the top of my game.”

“Rances is gonna have to deal with everything I went through, and he’s gonna feel it on every punch. I’m back, and I’m pissed off and dangerous.”

Former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy also returns to the ring, aiming to rebound from a defeat. In his previous bout last April, the 39-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Jose Ramirez.

“October 25 is the night I remind everyone who Rances Barthelemy is,” said Barthelemy. “Frank Martin is a talented fighter, but I’ve been in deep waters before, and experience counts when the lights are brightest.”

“I’m coming with new hunger, sharper focus, and the fire of a man chasing one more world title run. Fans tuning in are going to see me determined to leave everything in the ring. I’m not here to survive, I’m here to dominate and make sure my name is back on everyone’s radar.”

Also on Fundora vs Thurman prelims

Also confirmed for the Fundora vs Thurman prelims is a 10-round lightweight bout between Kaipo Gallegos and Nike Theran.

Unbeaten 19-year-old southpaw Gallegos (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of Las Vegas is looking for his fourth win of the year. Colombia’s 28-year-old Theran (20-1, 14 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak.

Additionally, Luis Nunez and Hector Sosa clash in a 10-round bout at super featherweight.

26-year-old Dominican Nunez (21-0, 14 KOs) knocked out Daniel Ramirez in the fourth round of his previous bout in June. Argentina’s 29-year-old Sosa (18-3, 9 KOs) got back in the win column in May, defeating Liborio Solis by unanimous decision.

Atop the fight card, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL faces Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL. Coachella-based Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title, while former unified welterweight champion Thurman attempts become a two-division champion.