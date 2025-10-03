Manny Pacquiao Promotions U.S. debut set for November in Temecula, CA – Tickets

The newly launched Manny Pacquiao Promotions is set to make its U.S. debut, with the date, location, and headline bout confirmed. The event features Lorenzo Parra facing off against Elijah Pierce on November 29 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela and Oklahoma City’s Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) square off in a WBO featherweight title eliminator. The winner is expected to earn a shot at the 126-pound title currently held by Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs).

30-year-old Parra returned to the ring in August, fighting Omar Cande Trinidad to a majority draw. 29-year-old southpaw Pierce won his previous bout in July by ninth-round knockout of Michael Dasmarinas.

“It is an honor to bring Manny Pacquiao Promotions to the U.S.,” Manny Pacquiao said. “November 29 marks a pivotal new beginning. Some of my greatest memories took place in U.S. rings, and I’m proud to now create opportunities for the next generation of champions. With talent-rich events like this one, we will spotlight rising contenders and provide a platform for fighters to perform on a global stage.”

In addition, Manny Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., is set to make his professional boxing debut. His opponent, along with the rest of the fight card, is expected to be confirmed shortly.