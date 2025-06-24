Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Full fight video: Zurdo Ramirez wins title unification against Chris Billam-Smith

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts against Yuniel Dorticos, this Saturday in Anaheim, CA

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is back in the ring on June 28 when he takes on Yuniel Dorticos at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Battling it out in the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the two-division world champion from Mexico defends his unified cruiserweight titles.

In his previous bout last November, Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) faced Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs). The pair squared off in a two-belt championship unification. Ramirez put his WBA title on the line, while Billam-Smith brought his WBO belt to the ring.

The contest went the full 12-round distance. The 34-year-old native of Mazatlan, Sinaloa won the unification, defeating his opponent from the UK by unanimous decision with scores of 116-112, 116-113 and 116-112.

In his next fight on Saturday, “Zurdo” Ramirez is opposed by Cuban Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs), who looks to once again become champion. The Miami-based 39-year-old previously held the IBF and WBA 200-pound straps.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.