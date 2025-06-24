Full fight video: Zurdo Ramirez wins title unification against Chris Billam-Smith

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is back in the ring on June 28 when he takes on Yuniel Dorticos at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Battling it out in the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the two-division world champion from Mexico defends his unified cruiserweight titles.

In his previous bout last November, Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) faced Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs). The pair squared off in a two-belt championship unification. Ramirez put his WBA title on the line, while Billam-Smith brought his WBO belt to the ring.

The contest went the full 12-round distance. The 34-year-old native of Mazatlan, Sinaloa won the unification, defeating his opponent from the UK by unanimous decision with scores of 116-112, 116-113 and 116-112.

In his next fight on Saturday, “Zurdo” Ramirez is opposed by Cuban Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs), who looks to once again become champion. The Miami-based 39-year-old previously held the IBF and WBA 200-pound straps.