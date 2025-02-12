Full fight video: Xander Zayas drops & stops Jorge Fortea with body shots

Xander Zayas goes up against Slawa Spomer at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, February 14. The pair square off in the co-feature to Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis, live on ESPN.

The unbeaten Puerto Rican contender won two fights last year by decision, with his most recent win by stoppage coming in late 2023. Battling it out in Pembroke Pines, FL, Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) faced Jorge Fortea from Spain.

The scheduled 10-round super welterweight bout ended halfway through. Zayas claimed the win by knockout, dropping his opponent in the first and fifth rounds with body shots. With the victory he retained his NABO and NABF belts.

In his next two fights, Zayas defeated Patrick Teixeira and Damian Sosa by unanimous decision. Ahead of his fight against unbeaten 32-year-old Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany, who fights out of Kyrgyzstan, the 22-year-old from Sunrise, FL, said he wanted to make a statement.