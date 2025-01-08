Full fight video: Stephen Fulton unifies titles by decision against Brandon Figueroa

Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa square off in a rematch on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out in the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Morrell, live on pay-per-view.

Their first fight goes back to November 2021, also in Las Vegas. Both Fulton of Philadelphia, PA and Figueroa of Weslaco, Texas entered the squared circle undefeated and in hopes of walking away holding two belts. Fulton put his WBO super bantamweight title on the line. Figueroa brought his WBC 122 lbs strap to the ring.

The world championship bout saw fast-paced action and went the full distance. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 114-114, while two other judges had it 112-116 for Fulton, who, as a result, took the victory and unified the belts by majority decision.

The upcoming bout in early February features two-weight champion Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) as he defends his WBC featherweight title and looks to take revenge. Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs), who promised to make the rematch “look easy“, targets his second straight victory and aims to become a two-division world champion.