Video: Stephen Fulton vows to make second Brandon Figueroa fight look easy

Stephen Fulton faces his old rival Brandon Figueroa on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off for the second time, following their first fight three years ago, when “Cool Boy Steph” took the win via majority decision. The rematch serves as the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Morrell live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

At a launch press conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) promised a clear victory this time around. The 30-year-old is coming off a win by split decision against Carlos Castro in September. Last July, the Philadelphia native suffered his first career defeat by TKO in the eighth round against Naoya Inoue and lost his unified super bantamweight belts.

“Round 13 coming soon,” Stephen Fulton said. “I’m thankful that he took the fight again and I can’t wait to get in the ring.”

“I know how he fights. We’re familiar with each other, and when you are, you know what to expect from your opponent. I expect it to be action-packed again.”

“I’m gonna get the job done on February 1 and make any adjustments I have to. I have the power to hurt him. Whoever steps foot in the ring with me going forward will see that.

“People forget who I am. I can do whatever I want in that ring. I have to remind everyone at this point. Can I knock him out? Yes, because he runs into things. There are many ways I know I can beat this guy. On February 1 I will be a two-division world champion. I’m going to make this one look a little bit more easy and a little bit more clear.

“I felt cool in my last fight. Even when I got dropped, I wasn’t hurt. Being at the bigger weight class gave me the extra strength and energy that I need.

“I won the fight, so I don’t really care what anyone says about my last fight. I know that I’m gonna be victorious. I’m bigger and stronger and I’ve learned a lot now. He’s gonna find out.

“I’m here to become world champion again. Trust me.”

Brandon Figueroa: I’m gonna put Stephen Fulton away

Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs), who puts his WBC featherweight title on the line, stated he was going to defeat Fulton inside the distance. The 27-year-old native of Weslaco, Texas is riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes a pair of stoppages against Castro and Jessie Magdaleno, and a unanimous decision against Mark Magsayo.

“I want to fight the best, so shoutout to Fulton for stepping up to the plate,” Brandon Figueroa said. I’m here to fight the best and I’m not overlooking anyone. This is the fight that I’ve been waiting for the last three years and I don’t plan to leave it to the judges this time.”

“I learned a lot from the loss. It lit a fire in me that hasn’t been unlit. We both come to fight and I’m excited that the rematch is even bigger and better now on one of the best cards of the year.”

“This means everything. I get to get my lick back and give fans another exciting show. It was fun the first time with a controversial decision, but I don’t plan to leave it to the judges. He had trouble with Carlos Castro and I got him out of there in six rounds.”

“I’m growing and evolving as a fighter. My fire is burning bigger and bigger. I just want to prove that I’m the best 126-pounder and one of the best fighters in the world period.”

“I’m gonna fight my fight. I come forward and I’m aggressive. I have a unique style. This time around I’m just hungry to make a statement. I want to challenge Naoya Inoue, that’s the goal.”

“On February 1 he’s gonna see that I hurt him at 122 pounds and at 126 pounds I’m gonna put him away. I’m making a statement and it won’t go 12 rounds.”

In the main event, David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) takes on David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight. The contest pits the interim WBC champion of Phoenix, AZ against the Minneapolis-based WBA “Regular” titleholder of Cuba.

Also on the card, an all-Mexican matchup between former super lightweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs). In addition, Jesus Ramos Jr (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ goes up against Miami-based former unified super welterweight champion Johan Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.