Full fight video: Shakur Stevenson bests Edwin De Los Santos to win title

Shakur Stevenson defends WBC 135-pound title against Floyd Schofield, Saturday in Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Shakur Stevenson faces Floyd Schofield on February 22 at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair square off on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2, live on DAZN. Stevenson puts his WBC lightweight title on the line.

The 27-year-old southpaw from Newark, New Jersey, captured the belt in November 2023. Battling it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) challenged Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic for the vacant strap.

The scheduled 12-round bout went the full distance. Stevenson put on a boxing clinic to become a three-division world champion by unanimous decision. One judge scored the fight 115-113, while the other two had it 116-112.

Stepping through the ropes on Saturday in Riyadh, Shakur Stevenson makes the second defense of his WBC 135-pound title. He is opposed by Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) from Jersey City, New Jersey. The undefeated Austin, Texas-based 22-year-old contender makes his first attempt to become a champion.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

