Full fight video: Emanuel Navarrete bests Oscar Valdez to retain title

Emanuel Navarrete faces Oscar Valdez in a rematch at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, December 7. Going up against his fellow Mexican and former rival, the three-division world champion puts his WBO super featherweight title on the line.

Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) and Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) first met in August 2023 in Glendale. Navarrete walked away with the win by unanimous decision with the scores 116-112, 118-110, and 119-109. With the victory, the native of San Juan Zitlaltepec made the first successful defense of his belt.

Valdez returned to winning ways in March when he faced Liam Wilson, also in Glendale. The Nogales, Sonora native came out on top via seventh-round TKO.

Battling it out on December 7 in Phoenix, Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO 130-pound title for the third time. Two-division champion Oscar Valdez looks to avenge his defeat and claim a world title once again.