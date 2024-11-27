Oscar Valdez gets second chance at Emanuel Navarrete: ‘I will make the most of it’

Oscar Valdez looks to take revenge on Emanuel Navarrete on December 7, when the pair squares off at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The two-division champion challenges his fellow Mexican for the WBO junior lightweight title. The 12-round bout serves as the main event live on ESPN.

Three-weight champion Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) defeated Valdez in their first fight in August 2023 by unanimous decision. Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) bounced back from the defeat in March, stopping Liam Wilson in the seventh round. With the victory, the 33-year-old native of Nogales, Sonora landed the interim WBO 130-pound belt.

“I have a few more battles left in me. I feel great,” Oscar Valdez said. “I showed I had a lot left in my last fight when I beat Liam Wilson. I was emotional because I knew beating Wilson would punch my ticket to an even bigger fight. I am excited to be sharing the ring with a warrior like ‘Vaquero’ again and to have the opportunity to win the WBO junior lightweight championship.”

“I’m at the point of my career where I appreciate everything and enjoy every moment, whether running, sparring, or just having a coffee. I enjoy the fights and am grateful for everything in life.”

“I’m back in the gym training for a second opportunity at Navarrete, looking at what we did wrong, watching film, and working hard to correct mistakes. Not everyone gets a second chance. I will make the most of it. I’m not wasting days.”

“I know what to expect from Navarrete. I know what to train for. I’ve trained hard and smart for this fight. In the first fight, I made several mistakes. My biggest mistake was trying to knock out my opponent. I always want to give the fans what they pay for, but I focused on the knockout instead of sticking to my game plan. I’m working smarter, fighting smarter, and bringing in sparring partners that better imitate his style.”

“The boxing fans in Arizona are incredibly supportive. Some of the most memorable nights of my career have taken place there, and I look forward to giving the fans in Phoenix an action-packed battle.”

Oscar Valdez | Top Rank

Oscar Valdez and Eddy Reynoso | Top Rank

In the co-feature to Navarrete vs Valdez 2, Rafael Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title in a rematch against Robeisy Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs). The reigning champion from Mexico claimed the title from the former champion of Cuba by majority decision in December 2023.