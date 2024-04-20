Paige VanZant vs Elle Brooke boxing fight set for X Series 15 in Houston in May

Paige VanZant is set for her ring return against Elle Brooke on Saturday, May 25 at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. The former UFC star challenges fellow OnlyFans model at Misfits Boxing 15. The pair battles it out for the MFB middleweight title. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In her previous outing in July 2021, Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA, 0-2 BKFC) dropped a unanimous decision against Rachael Ostovich in her second bare knuckle fight. In her BKFC debut in February the same year, the 30-year-old was defeated by Britain Hart also by UD. In her final UFC fight back in July 2020, the native of Dundee, Oregon was submitted by Amanda Ribas in the first round.

Elle Brooke (2-0, 2 KOs pro boxing, 4-1, 2 KOs overall) was in action in January in Leeds, England, where she stopped AJ Bunker in the third round and claimed the belt. In her pro boxing debut last January, London’s 26-year-old TKO’d Faith Ordway in the opening round.

The promotion officially confirmed the fight today via a video posted on X. It was earlier leaked on a DAZN broadcast during Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia fight week.

Also on the card, a five-round bout between Le’Veon Bell and Tristan Hamm. The pair squares off in the MFB cruiserweight title eliminator quarter-final.

Other bouts featured on Misfits Boxing 15 are expected to be confirmed shortly.