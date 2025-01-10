Subscribe
Photos: David Benavidez promises ‘best performance yet’ against David Morrell

David Benavidez looks to go through David Morrell, and aims for 'all of those light heavyweight belts'

By Parviz Iskenderov
David Benavidez prepares for his bout against David Morrell in Las Vegas
David Benavidez showcases his skills at a media workout ahead of his bout against David Morrell | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez is confident in his victory against fellow unbeaten light heavyweight David Morrell. The pair square off on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Undefeated Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) puts his interim WBC light heavyweight title on the line. The 28-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, looks to go through his next opponent and challenge for the division’s major belts.

Unbeaten Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) holds the WBA “Regular” 175-pound strap. The 26-year-old Cuban southpaw recently said he would make his rival “eat his pride punch-by-punch.”

“This camp has been amazing and it’s gonna be my best performance yet,” David Benavidez said during his media workout at Pound 4 Pound Gym in Las Vegas. “This is the strongest I’ve ever been.”

“I’m excited to really showcase my skills in this fight. I had a lot of injuries and adversity going into that fight, but I went in there against one of the best in the world and showed I have a lot of heart.”

“I’ve been in big fights since I was 20-years-old, so to be out there representing the Mexican and Mexican-American people on this stage, it’s everything I’ve wanted out of this sport. I have to show people that I’m the real ‘Mexican Monster’.”

“The way I fight, I always try to take my opponents out. It doesn’t mean you always get it, but we’re definitely going to be pushing for it. David Morrell has made it personal for me.”

“I’m glad he’s confident in himself. It’s all speculation until we get in there. On February 1, I’ll show why I’m at this level.”

“Right now I’m 100% focused on February 1. After that we can talk about getting all of those light heavyweight belts.”

David Benavidez shadowboxing
David Benavidez shadowboxing | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez mitt work
David Benavidez mitt work | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez mitt work
David Benavidez mitt work | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez pad work
David Benavidez pad work | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
David Benavidez talks to members of the media
David Benavidez talks to members of the media | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The Benavidez vs Morrell clash headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view. In the co-feature, current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas faces former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a rematch.

