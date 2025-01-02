Full fight video: Canelo Alvarez floors Edgar Berlanga en route to decision win

The next fight of Canelo Alvarez, which is expected to be his first outing for 2025, has yet to be scheduled. Nevertheless, there are rumors about him facing Terence Crawford.

Last year, the Mexican boxing star stepped through the ropes twice, making two successful ring appearances. In his previous fight last September, the Guadalajara, Jalisco native faced unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga of Brooklyn, New York.

The pair squared off atop the PPV card on the Mexican Independence Day weekend. The former undisputed 168-pound champion, Canelo Álvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), put his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles on the line.

The scheduled 12-round bout went the full distance. Canelo claimed the win by unanimous decision, sending Berlanga to the canvas in the third round with a left hook along the way. The scores were 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109.

The rumoured Canelo vs Crawford matchup, if it materializes, would see two of the world’s best going head-to-head.

Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is a former undisputed super lightweight and welterweight champion, who currently holds the WBA light middleweight title. The Omaha, Nebraska native was in action last August, when he claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Israil Madrimov and became a four-division world champion.