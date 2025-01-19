Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Full fight video: Brandon Figueroa bests Mark Magsayo to land title

Brandon Figueroa faces Stephen Fulton in a rematch on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard in early February in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Brandon Figueroa is back in the ring on February 1 when he meets old rival Stephen Fulton. The pair square off in the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Morrell. The event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Former super bantamweight champion Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) puts his WBC featherweight title on the line, previously holding the interim belt. The native of Weslaco, TX was elevated to “full champion” last October after Rey Vargas was declared “champion in recess.”

Figueroa claimed the interim WBC 126-pound title in March 2023. Battling it out at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, the 28-year-old faced former champion Mark Magsayo of the Philippines. After 12 rounds, the scores were 117-109, 117-109, and 118-108, all in favor of the representative of the host country.

In the eighth and 11th rounds, Magsayo was deducted a point for holding. Figueroa suffered a pair of cuts in the fourth and 10th rounds due to accidental clashes of heads.

Going up against Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) early next month, Brandon Figueroa looks to avenge his sole career defeat. The 30-year-old former unified 122-pound champion of Philadelphia, PA won their first fight in November 2021 by majority decision.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.