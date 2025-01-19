Full fight video: Brandon Figueroa bests Mark Magsayo to land title

Brandon Figueroa is back in the ring on February 1 when he meets old rival Stephen Fulton. The pair square off in the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Morrell. The event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Former super bantamweight champion Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) puts his WBC featherweight title on the line, previously holding the interim belt. The native of Weslaco, TX was elevated to “full champion” last October after Rey Vargas was declared “champion in recess.”

Figueroa claimed the interim WBC 126-pound title in March 2023. Battling it out at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, the 28-year-old faced former champion Mark Magsayo of the Philippines. After 12 rounds, the scores were 117-109, 117-109, and 118-108, all in favor of the representative of the host country.

In the eighth and 11th rounds, Magsayo was deducted a point for holding. Figueroa suffered a pair of cuts in the fourth and 10th rounds due to accidental clashes of heads.

Going up against Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) early next month, Brandon Figueroa looks to avenge his sole career defeat. The 30-year-old former unified 122-pound champion of Philadelphia, PA won their first fight in November 2021 by majority decision.