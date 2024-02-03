Subscribe
Buatsi vs Azeez results, live stream, full fight card

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez live from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez faceoff live stream from London, England
Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez square off in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, February 3. The contest features top ranked light heavyweights battling it out for the British and Commonwealth belts. The contest serves as the WBA world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

London-based 30-year-old Joshua Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Pawel Stepien last May. 34-year-old London native Dan Azeez (20-0, 13 KOs) won his previous bout last July by points against Khalid Graidia. Both fighters look to improve and retain their unbeaten records and secure their first world title shot.

In the co-main event, England’s unbeaten Adam Azim (10-0, 7 KOs) defends his European super lightweight title against undefeated Denmark-based former titleholder Enock Poulsen (14-0, 5 KOs) of Zambia. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Buatsi vs Azeez undercard bouts, unbeaten Ben Whittaker (5-0, 4 KOs) of England faces Khalid Graidia (10-13-5, 2 KOs) of France. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez live stream

United States

Broadcast: Peacock
Date: Saturday, February 3
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, February 3
Time: 7 pm GMT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBA heavyweight title eliminator
  • Adam Azim vs. Enock Poulsen, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Azim’s EBU European super lightweight title
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Khalid Graidia, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Caroline Dubois vs. Miranda Reyes, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Francesca Hennessy vs. Laura Belen Valdebenito, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez results

Stay tuned for Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez live results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
