Euri Cedeno signs with Top Rank ahead of Abel Mina fight in Norfolk, VA in June

Euri Cedeno faces Abel Mina on the undercard of Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
oxer Euri Cedeno defeats Dormedes Potes in a bout in Miami
Euri Cedeno defeats Dormedes Potes at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL, on June 29, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeno faces Abel Mina on Saturday, June 7 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at middleweight. The contest is featured on the undercard of Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos, live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Cedeno (11-0-1, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year, following a first-round knockout victory against Ulices Tovar Rivera in March. The 25-year-old southpaw takes on Mina (18-3-1, 9 KOs) – the 32-year-old native of Ecuador, who makes his U.S. debut, after scoring a unanimous decision over Armando Fontalvo in January.

Ahead of the event, Euri Cedeno signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, “which will work alongside King’s Promotions,” the organization announced on Wednesday.

“It’s a great honor to join Top Rank’s incredible stable,” Cedeno said. “This opportunity results from years of hard work, including over 400 amateur fights, my Olympic run, and 11 wins as a pro. I’ve earned it, but there’s still a long way to go until I achieve my dream of becoming a world champion. I begin this next big chapter in my career on June 7 in Norfolk.”

Atop the fight card in Norfolk on June 7, local WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt against Dominican former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs). In the co-feature, Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) of Namibia clash at lightweight.

Among other Davis vs De Los Santos undercard bouts, Norfolk’s Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia at super lightweight. Plus, Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, DC meets Brazil-based Etoundi Michel William (16-1, 12 KOs) of Cote D’Ivoire at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

