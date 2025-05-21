Euri Cedeno signs with Top Rank ahead of Abel Mina fight in Norfolk, VA in June

Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeno faces Abel Mina on Saturday, June 7 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The pair square off in a 10-round bout at middleweight. The contest is featured on the undercard of Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos, live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Cedeno (11-0-1, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year, following a first-round knockout victory against Ulices Tovar Rivera in March. The 25-year-old southpaw takes on Mina (18-3-1, 9 KOs) – the 32-year-old native of Ecuador, who makes his U.S. debut, after scoring a unanimous decision over Armando Fontalvo in January.

Ahead of the event, Euri Cedeno signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, “which will work alongside King’s Promotions,” the organization announced on Wednesday.

“It’s a great honor to join Top Rank’s incredible stable,” Cedeno said. “This opportunity results from years of hard work, including over 400 amateur fights, my Olympic run, and 11 wins as a pro. I’ve earned it, but there’s still a long way to go until I achieve my dream of becoming a world champion. I begin this next big chapter in my career on June 7 in Norfolk.”

Atop the fight card in Norfolk on June 7, local WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt against Dominican former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs). In the co-feature, Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) of Namibia clash at lightweight.

Among other Davis vs De Los Santos undercard bouts, Norfolk’s Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia at super lightweight. Plus, Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, DC meets Brazil-based Etoundi Michel William (16-1, 12 KOs) of Cote D’Ivoire at middleweight.