Kelvin Davis vs Nahir Albright among bouts added to Davis-De Los Santos undercard

Kelvin Davis has an opponent for his next fight on June 7, facing Nahir Albright at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The 10-round super lightweight bout is featured on the undercard of Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos. Other matchups were also confirmed on Wednesday.

Norfolk’s unbeaten 28-year-old Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) is coming off a win by knockout in the fourth round against Jose Marruffo in March. He is opposed by his brother’s former rival, Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia. The latter steps through the ropes for the first time since October 2023, when he fought Keyshawn Davis.

On the night of the event, the 10-round bout went in favor of Davis by majority decision. It was later overturned to a No Contest due to a positive test for marijuana.

“Albright is a good opponent for this point in my career, but he can’t hang with us,” Kelvin Davis said. “He thinks he accomplished something with Keyshawn by taking him 10 rounds, but I’m here to show him he can’t play with the Davis name.”

Previously announced Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) now also has an opponent, as he takes on Etoundi Michel William (16-1, 12 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Isley of Washington, D.C. looks to extend his unbeaten record following three successful outings in 2024. William of Brazil by way of Côte d’Ivoire looks to bounce back from his first career defeat by unanimous decision against Jose Miguel Borrego last October.

Another 10-round middleweight bout on the Davis vs De Los Santos undercard pits Euri Cedeno (11-0-1, 10 KOs) against Abel Mina (18-3-1, 9 KOs). The Dominican Cedeno knocked out Ulices Tovar Rivera in the first round in March. Mina, of Ecuador, defeated Armando Fontalvo by unanimous decision in January.

Cleveland native Tiger Johnson (15-0, 7 KOs) and Norfolk’s Keon Davis (2-0, 1 KO) are also expected to battle it out in separate 10- and six-round bouts at welterweight. Their respective opponents and the rest of the lineup are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Atop the fight card, Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO lightweight title in a hometown ring appearance against Dominican former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs). In the co-feature, Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) of Namibia square off at lightweight.