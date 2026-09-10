Daniel Blancas, Marco Verde join Cruz vs Bravo undercard in separate bouts

Daniel Blancas faces Sergio Jimenez, while Marco Verde takes on Guillermo Hernandez on the undercard of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Nestor Bravo. The event takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA, on Saturday, September 19.

Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Mexico’s Jimenez (17-1-1, 15 KOs) square off in an eight- or 10-round super middleweight bout.

Mexico’s Verde (6-0, 3 KOs) and Canada’s Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs) face off in an eight-round middleweight matchup.

The card will stream live on DAZN.

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Blancas vs Jimenez

Unbeaten Blancas, 25, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Raul Salomon in May on the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard.

Jimenez, 39, has secured two wins in a row since his first career defeat to Deon Nicholson two years ago.

“I’m very excited to step back into the ring on September 19 in San Diego,” said Blancas. “It’s an honor to be fighting on a Pitbull Cruz undercard. This fight is particularly special for me because my grandfather will be coming to see me fight live for the first time in my professional career, and I want to make him proud. I’m looking forward to putting on another great performance and bringing the win back for me, my team and Milwaukee!”

Jimenez said, “I’m coming to show Blancas he hasn’t seen before, and if he’s not ready, I’m definitely gonna take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Verde vs Hernandez

Unbeaten southpaw Verde, 24, won his previous bout in June by sixth-round TKO against David Camacho Diaz.

Undefeated Hernandez, 29 scored a unanimous decision over Diego Perez in May.

“I’m really happy to be fighting again on September 19,” said Verde. “It’s going to be an exciting Pitbull card and I’m working to be more than ready for a great fight. I’m going to provide fans a show they won’t soon forget next Saturday.”

Hernandez said, “I can’t wait to leave everything in the ring on September 19. We’re both undefeated and we’re gonna step in there ready to do damage. May the best man win.”

In the main event, Mexico’s “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) makes the second defense of his interim WBC super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs).

In the co-main event, Jesus Ramos (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, makes the first defense of his interim WBC middleweight title against Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KOs) of Kazakhstan.

The prelims are expected to be announced shortly.