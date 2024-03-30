Subscribe
Tszyu vs Fundora results, live stream, full fight card

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora for unified 154-pound title live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora square off in the main event live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The bout features Australia’s reigning world champion up against former interim titleholder of the U.S. The championship clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) and once-beaten Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) battle it out for the unified super welterweight title with two belts on the line. Tszyu brings to the squared circle his WBO belt. Plus, the vacant WBC strap is at stake.

In the 12-round co-main event Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card a 12-round title fight between Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) and Australian challenger Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs). Kicking off the action, Mexico’s Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela.

On the top of Tszyu vs Fundora free prelims, Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine battle it out in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC super welterweight title. Among other bouts, Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (2-0, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City and LA’s Anthony Cuba (7-0-2, 3 KOs) go head to head in the eight-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora live stream

United States

Broadcast: Prime Video and PPV.com
Date: Saturday, March 30
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Watch on Prime Video

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday, March 30 – Sunday, March 31
Time: 12 am GMT
Prelims: 10 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 31
Time: 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 9 am AEDT

Buy PPV on Kayo

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora from practically anywhere.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO title, vacant WBC title
  • Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Romero’s WBA title
  • Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC title

Preliminary card

  • Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC title
  • Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Non-televised prelims

  • Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Justin Viloria vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Kaipo Gallegos vs. Eric Howard, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Adrian Neaves vs. Steven Walker, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora results

Stay tuned for Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora live results.

