Photos: Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach face off at launch press conference

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. previewed their fight and faced off for the first time at a kickoff press conference. The two fighters clash on December 6, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

‘Roach gave Gervonta Davis a good fight’

Mexico’s former world champion “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) puts his interim WBC super lightweight title on the line. The 27-year-old claimed the belt in July, defeating Omar Salcido Gamez by unanimous decision.

“People can expect to see the birth of a new Mexican superstar and Isaac Cruz taking that WBC belt home,” Cruz said on Wednesday.

“There’s really nothing for me to say because I’m used to fighters talking trash before they step into the ring. I’m gonna show him the same way that I showed ‘Rolly’. That trash talk means nothing, because I’m gonna come out on top.”

“The goal in this fight is to make the fans the true winners of the night. This is my opportunity to stamp my legacy even more. I can’t wait. You won’t want to miss it.”

“We’re definitely gonna give him an unfriendly welcome to the 140-pound division. I’m experienced in this division, but I’m not overlooking him just because he’s moving up in weight. I’m not gonna underestimate what he can do at this weight class.”

“I’m preparing to be the best version of ‘Pitbull’ Cruz that there is and make sure that the fans who spend their money get the best show possible and leave enjoying it as much as I will.”

Isaac Cruz during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

Participants at the Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Jr press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

“I know I can knock him out. He’s human and the punches hurt him just like anyone else. We’re gonna make sure that we accomplish that objective when the time comes.”

“We know Roach is a great fighter who likes to take on challenges just like we do. He’s someone who can help me provide a great fight for the fans.”

“We’ve been consistent all year and that’s what has helped us be so successful. We’re going to take it into this fight as well and get another victory.”

“Roach gave Gervonta Davis a good fight, but I’m just focused on my work. The only thing on my mind is what I can do in the ring against Lamont Roach.”

‘If you can’t withstand what I’ve got, then it’s gonna be a long night for you’

Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., who holds the WBA super featherweight title, looks to capture a belt in his new weight class. The 30-year-old was in action in March, fighting Gervonta Davis to a majority draw.

“I told everyone what I’m here to do,” Roach said. “I want to bring old-school boxing back. Me accepting this fight with Cruz proves that I’m like that. I’m definitely gonna give you guys a banger.”

Lamont Roach Jr during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

Lamont Roach Jr during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

“I’m confident in my work. Like any other fight. It’s not just ‘Pitbull’. I’m always looking to hurt, demolish and stop every opponent. I look for that opportunity every time.”

“Cruz is a hell of a fighter. He’s explosive and he’s the kind of guy the fans love to see. I’m definitely a great dance partner to complement his style. Just be tuned in. It’s gonna be what you guys expect. I’m gonna win and it’s gonna be a great show.”

“I love facing his style, because it plays right into my strengths. It’s gonna show on December 6. All I have to do is do what I know how to do and I’ll be victorious for sure.”

Participants at the Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Jr press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

“If you can’t withstand what I’ve got, then it’s gonna be a long night for you. If you’re ready, then it’s gonna be a great fight.”

“I’m gonna be strong as hell. I have less weight to cut and more room to work with. I’m in my physical prime right now and moving up in weight is another notch for me.”

“‘Pitbull’ was always on our radar. We weren’t surprised when it came together. I’m trying to be one of the best fighters in the world. So going up and beating a champion like Cruz is a testament to what I can do in the ring.”

“This would be a great statement. Some of these fighters might see me as a smaller guy coming up in weight and be eager to fight me. When I win this fight, I’ll be in line for the WBC champion or any of the other champions. That’s what I want. I want to give fans the best fights and prove I’m one of the best fighters in the world.”

Isaac Cruz during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

Lamont Roach Jr during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr face off during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr during the press conference at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on October 8, 2025. Photo by Ryan Hafey/﻿Premier Boxing Champions

The bouts featured on the Cruz vs Roach undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.