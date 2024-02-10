Subscribe
HomeUFC

Kyle Nelson vs Bill Algeo joins UFC Atlantic City card in March

UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

A featherweight bout between Kyle Nelson and Bill Algeo has been added to the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30.

Nelson (15-5-1) is riding a two-fight winning streak. The 32-year-old native of Huntsville, Canada won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Fernando Padilla. In June 2023, he similarly defeated Blake Bilder.

Algeo (18-7) also won two-fights in a row. The Boothwyn, Pennsylvania native earned a unanimous decision against Alexander Hernandez last October. Last April, the 34-year-old submitted TJ Brown in the second round.

The main event bout was set to see Vicente Luque up against Sean Brady at welterweight. However, the contest fell off after it was reported that the latter has been dealing with an injury and never signed his fight contract.

With the addition of Nelson vs Algeo, reported by MMA Junkie, the current UFC Atlantic City lineup looks as the following:

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight
  • Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight
  • Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee, welterweight
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
  • Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun, middleweight
  • Connor Matthews vs. Dennis Buzukja, featherweight
  • Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns, featherweight
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Nursulton Ruziboev, middleweight
  • Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Dudakova, women’s flyweight
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Bill Algeo, featherweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.