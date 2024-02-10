Kyle Nelson vs Bill Algeo joins UFC Atlantic City card in March

A featherweight bout between Kyle Nelson and Bill Algeo has been added to the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30.

Nelson (15-5-1) is riding a two-fight winning streak. The 32-year-old native of Huntsville, Canada won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Fernando Padilla. In June 2023, he similarly defeated Blake Bilder.

Algeo (18-7) also won two-fights in a row. The Boothwyn, Pennsylvania native earned a unanimous decision against Alexander Hernandez last October. Last April, the 34-year-old submitted TJ Brown in the second round.

The main event bout was set to see Vicente Luque up against Sean Brady at welterweight. However, the contest fell off after it was reported that the latter has been dealing with an injury and never signed his fight contract.

With the addition of Nelson vs Algeo, reported by MMA Junkie, the current UFC Atlantic City lineup looks as the following: