Emiliano Vargas & Richard Torrez Jr in action on Munguia vs Bazinyan undercard

Emiliano Fernando Vargas and Richard Torrez Jr are set for their next fights on September 20 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The bouts are featured on the undercard leading to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan live on ESPN.

Unbeaten Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) makes his fourth ring appearance for the year. The 20-year-old junior welterweight of Oxnard, California stopped Jose Zaragoza last time out in June in Miami.

Undefeated heavyweight Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, California goes through the ropes for the third time in 2024. The 25-year-old southpaw last fought in May in San Diego, where he eliminated Brandon Moore in the fifth round.

Opponents for Emiliano Vargas and Richard Torrez Jr in their respective eight-round bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) goes up against Canada-based unbeaten Armenian contender Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Mexico’s former world champion returns after suffering his first career defeat against compatriot Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) in May.