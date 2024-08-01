Jaime Munguia returns against Erik Bazinyan in September in Glendale, AZ

Jaime Munguia is back in the ring on September 20, when he faces Erik Bazinyan at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Mexico’s former world champion returns after his first career defeat against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May. The pair squares off at super middleweight. The event airs live on ESPN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

In his fight against Canelo, Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) was dropped in the fourth round and lost the bout by unanimous decision. In his first ring appearance for the year in January, the 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California secured the ninth-round TKO against John Ryder. Facing off Bazinyan, the former WBO super welterweight titleholder goes through the ropes for the third time in 2024.

“I can’t wait to return to Arizona against an undefeated and motivated Erik Bazinyan and for the fight to be shown on the world’s biggest networks,” Jaime Munguia said. “I fight for the fans and look forward to giving them a great show.”

Laval, Quebec-based Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) fought Shakeel Phinn to a split draw in May. In January, the 29-year-old Armenian contender stopped Billi Facundo Godoy in the third round.

“It’s the perfect timing to shock the world,” Erik Bazinyan said. I’ve worked my entire career for this moment, and I know I’ve got everything it takes to beat Jaime Munguia.”

The bouts featured on the Munguia vs Bazinyan undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.