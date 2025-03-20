Subscribe
Emanuel Navarrete to face Charly Suarez in San Diego in May

Emanuel Navarrete currently holds WBO super featherweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Referee Samuel Burgos raises Emanuel Navarrete's hand in victory after his win over Christopher Diaz at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL, on April 24, 2021 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The next fight of Emanuel Navarrete is reportedly set against Charly Suarez on May 10 in San Diego, CA. Mexico’s three-division champion is expected to make the fourth defense of his WBO super featherweight title against the unbeaten Filipino, live on ESPN.

Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) is coming off a sixth-round knockout victory over Oscar Valdez in a rematch late last year, marking the third successful defense of his belt. Last May, the 30-year-old native of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Distrito Federal, lost a split decision to Denys Berinchyk in his bid to claim the WBO lightweight strap and become a four-weight champion.

In his previous bout last September, unbeaten Charly Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) stopped Jorge Castaneda in the third round. Last April, the 36-year-old contender from Sawata, San Isidro, Davao del Norte, scored a unanimous decision against Luis Coria.

The co-feature is an interim IBF lightweight title fight between Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) and unbeaten Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, CA, as reported by ESPN. The winner is expected to become the challenger for reigning IBF 135-pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) of Ukraine.

The venue for the Navarrete vs Suarez showdown has not yet been named, with Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA being a potential host for the event. Top Rank is expected to make a formal announcement shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

