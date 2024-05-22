Subscribe
Elvis Rodriguez next fight lands on Lopez vs Claggett undercard

Elvis Rodriguez re-signs with Top Rank for June 29 fight in Miami

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Elvis Rodriguez set for next fight on Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett card in Miami
Elvis Rodriguez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Dominican Elvis Rodriguez is set for his next fight on Saturday, June 29 at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The once-beaten junior welterweight battles it out on the card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett. The name of his opponent is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Ahead of the event, Rodriguez re-signed with Top Rank. He previously worked with the promotion from 2019 to 2021.

“It truly feels great to be back home. I have always felt like a Top Rank fighter,” Elvis Rodriguez said. “Top Rank made me a star, and they will make me a champion. I am looking forward to June 29. Elvis will finally be back in the building! It’s been a long layoff, the longest of my career, but I am 100 percent focused on June 29.”

In his previous outing last July in Las Vegas, Rodriguez (15-1-1, 13 KOs) stopped former world champion Viktor Postol in the seventh round to secure his second victory for the year and the fourth win in a row. The 28-year-old southpaw suffered his first career defeat in May 2021 also in Las Vegas, dropping a majority decision against Kenneth Sims Jr.

“Elvis Rodriguez is a supreme talent, and we are thrilled that he’s decided to re-join the Top Rank family,” promoter Bob Arum said. “There are many great fights for Elvis at 140 pounds, and if he fights up to his potential, he will be a world champion one day.”

In the main event, Brooklyn’s two-weight world champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO super lightweight title against Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) of Canada. In the co-main event, former world champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) of Cuba takes on Mexico’s Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) at featherweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

